Birmingham plans world’s first stadium with both retractable roof, movable pitch

Birmingham city football club has revealed striking designs for a new 62,000 seat stadium, described by club chairman Tom Wagner as a “modern day Colosseum” that will become a “beacon for excellence” for the city.

The planned “Birmingham City powerhouse,” set to open for the 2030-31 season, is the centerpiece of a £3 billion investment into a 60-acre sports quarter.

The most distinctive feature is 12 chimney-like towers, a design that signals the city’s industrial heritage, which will make the structure visible from up to 40 miles away.

Explaining the transformative impact of the project, Wagner asserted that the project would put the city “on a trajectory towards greatness.”

“We’re going to change this city forever. This will be a sports stadium and music venue that will claim the sky to claim the city,” he added.

Although, the venue can be used for multiple purposes, Wagner stressed it being a “football-first stadium.”

The ambitious design includes a roof that can retract in just 20 minutes and a naval pitch that will enable the venue to host NFL games, rugby matches, and major concerts year-round.

The club, currently in the Championship and celebrating its 150th anniversary, released a promotional video featuring academy graduate Jude Bellingham and minority owner Tom Brady.

The project focuses on the club’s ambition to return to the Premier League and establish Birmingham as a premier destination for global sports and entertainment.

The launch of the stadium highlights a bold new era for the club and region, with the “Powerhouse” designed to be both a symbol of civic pride and a world-class venue.