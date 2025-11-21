UK immigration rules overhaul: What new ‘earned settlement’ model means

The UK government has announced major reforms to its legal migration system in half a century, unveiling a new “earned settlement” model that will make some migrants wait up to 20 or 30 years for permanent residency (PR).

The Secretary of State for the Home Department asserted that the changes are designed to create a fairer system that “ rewards those who contribute and play by the rules.”

The primary principle lies in the idea that settling in the UK is “not a right, but a privilege” that must be earned.

Under this new framework, the standard path to indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) will double from five to ten years.

But, this period will vary significantly on the basis of an individual's contribution.

Key elements of the new system

Following are the main attributes of the newly introduced set of rules:

Low paid workers, such as those who arrived on now-closed health and social care visas face a 15-year baseline. Migrants who claim benefits over a year will have to wait for 20 years.

On the contrary, doctors and nurses in the National Health Service (NHS) will retain a five-year path, High earners and entrepreneurs could be fast-tracked to settlement in as little as three years.

Illegal migrants and visa overstayers would face a 30-year wait, effectively removing their prospect of long-term settlement.

Landmark proposals could restrict access to benefits and social housing to British citizens only, indicating even those with settled status would not automatically qualify.

The reforms will be applicable to almost two million migrants who arrived from 2021 onwards. These rules have also drawn criticism. Unions warned the changes are “devastating to thousands of essential workers,” while opposition parties argue the plans do not go far enough.

The UK government plans to consult on the proposals, with changes possible to roll out from spring 2026.