UK immigration rules overhaul: What new ‘earned settlement’ model means

November 21, 2025
The UK government has announced major reforms to its legal migration system in half a century, unveiling a new “earned settlement” model that will make some migrants wait up to 20 or 30 years for permanent residency (PR).
The Secretary of State for the Home Department asserted that the changes are designed to create a fairer system that “ rewards those who contribute and play by the rules.”
The primary principle lies in the idea that settling in the UK is “not a right, but a privilege” that must be earned.
Under this new framework, the standard path to indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) will double from five to ten years.
But, this period will vary significantly on the basis of an individual's contribution.
Following are the main attributes of the newly introduced set of rules:
The reforms will be applicable to almost two million migrants who arrived from 2021 onwards. These rules have also drawn criticism. Unions warned the changes are “devastating to thousands of essential workers,” while opposition parties argue the plans do not go far enough.
The UK government plans to consult on the proposals, with changes possible to roll out from spring 2026.