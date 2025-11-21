Greyhound racing’s icon Fernando Bale passes away at 12

The world of Australian greyhound racing is in mourning today following the passing of Fernanso Bale, a champion widely hailed as the greatest the sport has ever seen.

He was 12 and a half years old.

Paul Westerveld, his caretaker at Meticulous Lodge, discovered the greyhound in distress on Friday morning, November 21.

He was sent to veterinary assessment and found a critical medical episode and loss of mobility in his back legs, the difficult decision was made to euthanize the ailing champion.

“I’m just numb,” a devastated Westerveld stated. “He was my mate, he’s done so much for me but also the industry,” he added.

Fernando Bale’s on-track career was iconic. Under the training of Andrea Dally, he amassed 35 wins from 44 starts, including eight Group 1 victories.

In 2015, he became the first greyhound in Australian history to break the $1 million prize money barrier, finishing his career with over $1.29 million.

But, his legacy was truly celebrated after his retirement. As a sire, his influence was unparalleled. His progeny secured victory in almost 55,000 races and won a staggering $205 million in prize money.

He earned seven consecutive “Sire of the Year” titles, and his bloodline now forms the core of modern greyhound breeding.

Inducted into the sport’s Hall of Fame just this past August, Fernando Bale’s impact will be felt for generations.

To preserve his memory, his body will be displayed in a museum, either at MCG or Sandown Park, enabling the racing world to forever celebrate the legend who didn’t just set standards but changed them forever.