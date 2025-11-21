 
Geo News

Greyhound racing's icon Fernando Bale passes away at 12

Greyhound racing world mourns the loss of a legend, Fernando Bale

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 21, 2025

Greyhound racing’s icon Fernando Bale passes away at 12
Greyhound racing’s icon Fernando Bale passes away at 12

The world of Australian greyhound racing is in mourning today following the passing of Fernanso Bale, a champion widely hailed as the greatest the sport has ever seen.

He was 12 and a half years old.

Paul Westerveld, his caretaker at Meticulous Lodge, discovered the greyhound in distress on Friday morning, November 21.

He was sent to veterinary assessment and found a critical medical episode and loss of mobility in his back legs, the difficult decision was made to euthanize the ailing champion.

“I’m just numb,” a devastated Westerveld stated. “He was my mate, he’s done so much for me but also the industry,” he added.

Fernando Bale’s on-track career was iconic. Under the training of Andrea Dally, he amassed 35 wins from 44 starts, including eight Group 1 victories.

In 2015, he became the first greyhound in Australian history to break the $1 million prize money barrier, finishing his career with over $1.29 million.

But, his legacy was truly celebrated after his retirement. As a sire, his influence was unparalleled. His progeny secured victory in almost 55,000 races and won a staggering $205 million in prize money.

He earned seven consecutive “Sire of the Year” titles, and his bloodline now forms the core of modern greyhound breeding.

Inducted into the sport’s Hall of Fame just this past August, Fernando Bale’s impact will be felt for generations.

To preserve his memory, his body will be displayed in a museum, either at MCG or Sandown Park, enabling the racing world to forever celebrate the legend who didn’t just set standards but changed them forever. 

More From Viral

Fatima Bosch: Journey of resilience that defined Miss Universe 2025 video
Fatima Bosch: Journey of resilience that defined Miss Universe 2025
NASA confirms interstellar object is a comet, not alien craft
NASA confirms interstellar object is a comet, not alien craft
Trump teases Musk at Saudi forum asking ‘Has he ever thanked me?' video
Trump teases Musk at Saudi forum asking ‘Has he ever thanked me?'
Venezuela's oil output threat: Key upgrader ablaze for second time in weeks video
Venezuela's oil output threat: Key upgrader ablaze for second time in weeks
Former Olympic snowboarder charged with orchestrating witness murder
Former Olympic snowboarder charged with orchestrating witness murder
Nvidia's blockbuster Q3 earnings smash estimates, defying AI bubble fears
Nvidia's blockbuster Q3 earnings smash estimates, defying AI bubble fears
New Russian AI robot greets Putin, weeks after rival model malfunctioned publicly video
New Russian AI robot greets Putin, weeks after rival model malfunctioned publicly
Final days of COP30 climate talks: Here's what's really at stake
Final days of COP30 climate talks: Here's what's really at stake
Photographers capture stunning moments of wild orca birth for first time
Photographers capture stunning moments of wild orca birth for first time