Who was NASCAR star Greg Biffle, died in North Carolina plane crash with his family? details inside

A plane owned by a NASCAR star crashed at a North Carolina airport, leaving multiple people dead on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

The plane crashed at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday while making a landing at the Statesville Regional Airport, as stated by the airport officials in a statement.

A Cessna C550 business jet crash that killed multiple people included the family of NASCAR star Greg Biffle. Onboard that fateful flight were his wife, Cristina Biffle; their 5-year-old son, Ryder; and Biffle’s daughter Emma, 14, from his previous marriage to Nicole Luunder.

Public records indicate that the plane was operated by GB Aviation Leasing, which was in the ownership of former NASCAR star Greg Biffle, as reported by WCNA.

The city-owned airport, which is located about 50 miles north of Charlotte, provides “corporate aviation facilities for Fortune 500 companies and several NASCAR teams,” according to the details available on its website.

Who was Greg Biffle?

Greg Biffle was born on December 13, 1969, in Vancouver, Washington, where he began his racing career driving on short tracks around the Pacific Northwest before making his debut in the NASCAR Northwest Series in 1989.

In 2023, NASCAR honored Greg Biffle as one of its 75 greatest drivers during its 75th anniversary celebrations.

Making his Cup Series debut in 2002, Greg Biffle raced full-time for Jack Roush from 2003 through 2016, amassing 19 victories, 92 top-five finishes, and 175 top 10s.

Biffle’s debuting Cup Series win was at the iconic Daytona International Speedway on July 5, 2003.

His final two wins each came at Michigan International Speedway in 2012 and 2013.

Biffle's peak came in 2005 (his third full-time season), when his series-leading six victories nearly secured him the title; he ultimately finished second to Tony Stewart. He added a third-place finish in 2008 and a fifth-place finish in 2012.