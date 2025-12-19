 
OpenAI opens app store within ChatGPT: Here's how developers can submit their apps

ChatGPT app store also adds new app directory in tools menu of ChatGPT

December 19, 2025

Leading artificial intelligence (AI) firm OpenAI, known well for its immensely popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, has opened an app store within ChatGPT, allowing developers to submit their applications for review and subsequent publication.

How developers can submit their apps on ChatGPT app store 

Currently in beta, the Apps SDK offers developers a toolkit to create innovative experiences for ChatGPT users. Once ready, developers can submit their apps to the OpenAI Developer platform, where they can keep a watch on the approval process.

The ChatGPT app store also adds a new app directory in the tools menu of the AI service.

In October, OpenAI revealed plans to integrate apps into its chatbot in a bid to increase its offerings for users.

This integration comes as renowned platforms like Expedia, Spotify, Zillow, and Canva have already announced to join the chatbot to enable users to access their services directly through ChatGPT conversations.

The new initiative is designed to invite a wider range of developers to participate.

“Apps extend ChatGPT conversations by bringing in new context and allowing users to perform actions like ordering groceries, creating slide decks from outlines, or searching for apartments,” the company stated.

As it stands, it is most likely that several approved apps will be launched within ChatGPT over the coming year.

