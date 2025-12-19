Jared Isaacman confirmed as NASA chief Here's more about billionaire astronaut, Musk's ally

The U.S. Senate has confirmed billionaire investor Jared Isaacman as NASA's new administrator, after an interesting nomination process took place on the recommendation of US President Donald Trump.

Who is Jared Isaacman, the new chief of NASA?

Isaacman, 42, is an amateur pilot and the first non-professional astronaut to have spacewalked, thus becoming the first NASA chief in decades to come from outside the government, marking Isaacman's first foray into politics.

Isaacman's leadership will be minutely observed, considering NASA's ability to return humans to the Moon ahead of China, which is in line with Trump's vision of establishing a permanent lunar base for resource extraction and as a stepping stone to Mars.

The Senate voted 67-30 in favour of his appointment.

Trump initially nominated Isaacman in December 2024 and then retreated in May this year following a public dispute with Elon Musk, who has been Isaacman's long-time ally. After a brief hiatus, Trump renominated Isaacman in November.

During his confirmation hearing, Isaacman expressed his dedication to Trump's lunar ambitions, while stressing the need to advance the US' aerospace capabilities.

The newly appointed NASA chief advocates for increased private sector competition and collaboration with universities, positioning NASA as a "force multiplier for science."

Isaacman has pledged to commit all he can to advance NASA's programmes, even considering personal funding if necessary.

Having an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion, primarily from his payment-processing company, Isaacman will succeed Sean Duffy, who has been serving as interim NASA chief since July.