Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invite wealthy fans to pay $100 for a plate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given their wealthy fans an opportunity to enjoy a fency dinner with them in the latest announcment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made themselves availble for those who can contribute to the charity. The highest bidder will get acces to them. The tickets to attend a dinner with Meghan and Harry go for around $100,000 (£75,000) a plate.

They reportedly use the company CharityBuzz to raise funds for their charity Archewell.

'We have partnered with numerous fundraising partners over the years and CharityBuzz has been one of them,' a spokesman for Archewell has confirmed.

A source explained that Archewell had used the company to support a fundraising dinner on World Mental Health Day.

CharityBuzz has also run charity events with George Clooney, Beyonce and Sir Paul McCartney.

The access to Harry and Meghan appears not to have been advertised on the company website, so may have been offered privately to 'high rollers' who have previously paid to rub shoulders with celebrities.

A source told Daily Mail: 'People will pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to have dinner with them.'

Current offers include having dinner with Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk for $10,000 (£7,500) and platinum tickets to attend the Grammy awards for $50,000 (£37,000).

Meanwhile, sources reveal change is afoot at the Archewell Foundation, with talk of staff 'restructuring'.

The spokesman commented: 'Yes, we are making some Archewell changes, and we'll be sharing exciting developments regarding how we will deliver our philanthropic work moving forward, when we choose to. We look forward to communicating more in due course.'

Harry, Meghan delight fans with 2025 holiday card and year-end video

The cuple also released a new holiday card and year-end video on their website Friday, December 19. The heartwarming clip features their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Sussexes have also announced to rename the Archewell Foundation as Archewell Philanthropies as the organization marks its fifth anniversary.