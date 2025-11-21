Princess Eugenie, Beatrice trying not get 'dragged into palace politics' amid Andrew, Sarah crisis

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are trying to stay ‘united, stay gracious, and not get dragged into palace politics’, a royal expert has claimed amid their parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew’s crisis.

King Charles has stripped former Duke of York Andrew of his princely title and issued notice to vacate the Royal Lodge, where he had been living with ex-wife Sarah since 2008.

Amid the ongoing crisis, royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed, “Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie may smile for the cameras, but insiders whisper to that the York sisters are privately navigating one of the most delicate family dilemmas in modern royal history.”

Writing for his ShuterScoop, Rob claims, “With Andrew’s controversies still lingering and Queen Camilla’s jewelry choices sparking new speculation, the sisters are reportedly walking what one aide calls “a loyalty high wire.”

The insider further claims to Rob, “They love both their parents deeply.

“But they also understand the Firm moves as a single organism. When the palace shifts, they feel it — and they have to adapt.”

Another royal source says, “It’s a loyalty minefield. Every event, every seating chart, every outfit gets interpreted as some kind of signal. They’re trying to stay united, stay gracious, and not get dragged into palace politics.”