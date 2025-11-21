 
Piers Morgan takes another swipe at Meghan Markle after olive branch

Piers Morgan recently extended an olive branch to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry by inviting them for an interview

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

November 21, 2025

Piers Morgan has apparently taken another swipe at Meghan Markle days after extending her and Prince Harry an olive branch.

The outspoken journalist extended an olive branch to Meghan and Harry by inviting them for an interview while speaking to the Sunday Independent.

Morgan said: "I'd rather interview Meghan Markle. If she and Harry would like to sit down for a two-hour interview on Uncensored, anytime they like.”

Piers Morgan also reacted to claims about his friendship with Meghan, saying "I wasn't good friends with her. I met her once."

Days after Morgan's offer, Meghan gave a new interview to Harper’s Bazaar, published November 19.

The Page Six reported during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, writer Kaitlyn Greenidge said she and the Duchess entered a New York City “grand” brownstone that belonged to one of Markle’s friends.

“When I enter, the house manager announces, ‘Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,’ even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house,” Greenidge wrote.

The outlet published the story with title, “Meghan Markle’s staff announces royal before she enters room” and posted it on X, formerly Twitter handle.

Piers Morgan reposted it with numerous laughing emoticons apparently mocking Meghan Markle.

