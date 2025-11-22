Andrew, Sarah Ferguson 'secret' plan to 'live like royalty again' exposed

Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson are secretly planning to escape from Britain amid their latest scandal and removal of royal titles.

This has been claimed by royal expert Rob Shuter in his ShuterScoop.

He revealed Sarah and Andrew’s escape plan saying “ANDREW & FERGIE ESCAPE PLOT.”

The royal expert said, “The alarms inside the palace are blaring as Andrew and Sarah Ferguson quietly map out a secret departure from Britain — a move insiders warn is no longer fantasy but full-blown strategy.”

Citing the royal insiders, Rob writes, “the disgraced former Duke and his fiercely loyal ex-wife are scouring Europe and the Gulf for fortified estates where they can live like royalty again, far from the fury that has swallowed them at home.

The senior aide tells Rob, Sarah and Andrew ‘feel hunted in their own country’, adding “Every headline, every whisper, every camera lens is a reminder of everything they’ve lost.”

About the plans, the royal expert said private scouts have already been dispatched to Dubai, Portugal, Switzerland — even Russia remains a wild-card option.

The insider said, “He wants sun, servants, and status. Anywhere he can still pretend he’s a prince.”

However, the royal expert, citing an insider warned for the monarchy, the danger is unprecedented. “This is the closest thing to exile Britain has seen in modern times. And once they flee, there is no coming back.”