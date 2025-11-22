 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave William 'furious' yet again: 'He is seething'

“No doubt they [Meghan Markle and Prince Harry] will be treated like visiting royalty"

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
November 22, 2025

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leave William 'furious' yet again: 'He is seething'

Prince William is reportedly ‘furious’ at his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle after the California-based royal couple revealed their major plan recently.

Harry and Meghan held a crucial meeting with celebrity psychic Angela Pearl recently and revealed their plan to visit Australia.

Astrologer Angela took to Instagram and posted a photo with Meghan and Harry.

Meghan and Harry also sent the psychic a letter, embellished with Meghan's royal cypher and signed 'Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex' and 'Meghan, Duchess of Sussex', alongside their handwritten signatures.

They further said, “On a separate note, we hope your family in Ukraine remain safe, and we look forward to staying in touch especially as we look to visit Australia again.”

Prince Harry and Meghan last visited Australia in 2018.

Amid Meghan and Harry’s plan to visit Australia, the Heatworld citing royal insiders reported Prince William himself – who is reported to remain ‘furious’ over the Sussexes’ monetisation of their royal status – is at the forefront of ensuring that any ‘fraudulent’ tour made by the couple is not a success.

The royal source says, “No doubt they will be treated like visiting royalty and that is not sitting well with William, he is seething.”

Prince William sees that kind of thing as “fraudulent” and now that he’s aware they are planning this trip down under he will be “reaching out” to all his contacts there to let his feelings be known, you can count on that.

“He doesn’t see it as being vindictive, he’s just protecting the interests of the Crown. He’s sure that’s why they want to do this trip now, while they can still use their titles and get all those perks.”

