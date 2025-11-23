FO slams Indian defence minister's 'provocative, delusional' remarks on Sindh

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivers a speech during a ceremony for the delivery of the first Rafale fighter to the Indian Air Force at the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, October 8, 2019. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks suggesting that Sindh could "return to India", calling the comments "delusional, revisionist and a threat to regional stability".

Indian media earlier quoted Singh as saying: “Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again.”

According to Indian outlets, Singh also claimed that Sindhi Hindus of his generation had never fully accepted the province’s accession to Pakistan.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said Singh’s assertions reflected an “expansionist Hindutva mindset” that violated international law, challenged recognised borders, and undermined the sovereignty of states.

The FO urged Indian leaders to stop issuing provocative rhetoric and instead focus on ensuring the security of India’s own citizens, particularly vulnerable minority communities, by holding perpetrators of faith-based violence accountable and addressing discrimination rooted in historical distortions.

It said India should also pay attention to long-standing grievances in its northeast, where communities continue to face marginalization, identity-based persecution and “cycles of state-enabled violence”.

Reaffirming its stance on Kashmir, Pakistan called on New Delhi to take “credible steps” toward resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The FO added that Pakistan remained committed to peaceful dispute resolution on the basis of justice and international law, but would continue to safeguard its security, independence and sovereignty.