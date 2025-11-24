WATCH: Ronaldo, 40, scores spectacular bicycle kick

Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) kicks the ball to score his team's fourth goal during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Khaleej at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on November 23, 2025. — AFP

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years with a spectacular overhead bicycle kick for Saudi side Al Nassr in a 4-1 win.

"Best caption wins!" the 40-year-old Portuguese international wrote on X after his 96th-minute wonder strike on Sunday home to Al Khaleej.

The emphatic victory in Riyadh left Ronaldo's side four points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League after nine matches.

Fellow former Premier League stars Joao Felix and Sadio Mane were also on the scoresheet.

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United star Ronaldo has yet to win a title since moving to the Saudi club nearly three years ago.

Soccer superstar Ronaldo has been spreading happiness wherever he goes. Last week, he took time out from a lavish White House dinner to make young Barron Trump's day.

"My son is a big fan of Ronaldo," US President Donald Trump told guests at a banquet in honour of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"I think he respects his father a little bit more now... that I introduced you," he told the ageing Portuguese striker, who now plays for Saudi club Al Nassr.

Ronaldo had earlier kept Ireland's World Cup dreams alive by helping their deeply unfancied side beat Portugal 2-0 by getting himself sent off after a fit of pique in Dublin.

That red card meant he couldn't play against Armenia on Sunday, though Portugal racked up a record-equalling nine goals without him, to qualify. Curiously, the last time they scored so many, against Luxembourg in 2023, Ronaldo was also suspended.