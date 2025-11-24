FCC rejects IHC judges' plea in transfer case

(From left to right) IHC's Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Saman Riffat and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. — IHC website/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) on Monday rejected a plea filed by five Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges seeking the transfer of intra-court appeal (ICA) on the judges' transfer verdict back to the Supreme Court.

The verdict came on miscellaneous petition filed by IHC's Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz in the FCC, arguing that the case must be heard by the Supreme Court.

The case was heard by the FCC's six-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan and comprising Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice K K Agha, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Justice Rozi Khan Barrech and Justice Arsahd Hussain Shah.

During the hearing, the bench rejected the judges' request on account of non-compliance after none of the judges appeared before the court.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.