 
Geo News

FCC rejects IHC judges' plea in transfer case

Six-member bench dismisses plea on account of non-compliance after neither judge appeared before court

By
Arfa Feroz Zake
|

November 24, 2025

(From left to right) IHCs Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Saman Riffat and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. — IHC website/File
(From left to right) IHC's Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Saman Riffat and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri. — IHC website/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) on Monday rejected a plea filed by five Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges seeking the transfer of intra-court appeal (ICA) on the judges' transfer verdict back to the Supreme Court.

The verdict came on miscellaneous petition filed by IHC's Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz in the FCC, arguing that the case must be heard by the Supreme Court.

The case was heard by the FCC's six-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan and comprising Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice K K Agha, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Justice Rozi Khan Barrech and Justice Arsahd Hussain Shah.

During the hearing, the bench rejected the judges' request on account of non-compliance after none of the judges appeared before the court.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details. 

More From Pakistan

KP CM should resign as 'narcotics factories' thrive in his constituency: PM's coordinator video
KP CM should resign as 'narcotics factories' thrive in his constituency: PM's coordinator
From where is PTI's X account being operated?
From where is PTI's X account being operated?
Karachi faced 884m gallon water shortfall in Nov due to power outages: KWSC
Karachi faced 884m gallon water shortfall in Nov due to power outages: KWSC
Pakistan, EU press Kabul's de facto rulers to act against terrorism
Pakistan, EU press Kabul's de facto rulers to act against terrorism
Judges' transfer case: Five IHC judges challenge hearing of plea by FCC
Judges' transfer case: Five IHC judges challenge hearing of plea by FCC
Govt denies considering 28th Constitutional Amendment
Govt denies considering 28th Constitutional Amendment
Unofficial results: PML-N walks over PTI-backed, independent candidates in by-polls video
Unofficial results: PML-N walks over PTI-backed, independent candidates in by-polls
Fierce fights expected today as voters head to crucial by-polls in PTI bastions video
Fierce fights expected today as voters head to crucial by-polls in PTI bastions
Polish woman marries Pakistani man after social media friendship
Polish woman marries Pakistani man after social media friendship