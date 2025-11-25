 
Geo News

Pakistan conducts successful test of ship-launched ballistic missile

Indigenously built missile showcases advanced precision and manoeuvrability in flight evaluation, says ISPR

By
Zarmeen Zehra
|

November 25, 2025

This collage shows the indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile hitting a target. — ISPR
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy has successfully carried out a test flight of an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the military's media wing, the advanced weapon system is capable of engaging both sea and land targets with high accuracy.

It features state-of-the-art guidance technology along with enhanced manoeuvrability for improved performance in complex operational environments.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, along with senior scientists and engineers, witnessed the test, the ISPR added.

The military’s media wing said the achievement underscores Pakistan’s growing technological competence and the Navy’s commitment to safeguarding national interests.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz, outgoing Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and the services chiefs congratulated the participating units and scientists on the milestone.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details

