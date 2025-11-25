Ali Tareen opts not to extend Multan Sultans' PSL contract

Ali Tareen, who owned Multan Sultan earlier, in this undated photo. —Instagram/@aslitareen

Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen on Tuesday confirmed that he will not renew the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise contract.

Tareen, in a statement on X, highlighted repeated financial losses during his time with the franchise before confirming that he would not be renewing the ownership contract for the 2021 champions, stating that he would "rather lose his team while standing on my feet than run it from my knees".

All other owners of the five franchise — Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, and Karachi Kings — have extended their contracts for another 10 years.

"Being part of this team has been one of the greatest honours of my life. I love the fans, I love this team, and I absolutely love being able to represent South Punjab. Something my late uncle Alamgir Tareen was especially proud of," Tareen stated.

"Every season, I would tell our players and staff what it means to represent this region: a place full of people who work hard, fight for their rights, and push through challenges every single day,” Tareen said.

“I told them that the fans will forgive you if you lose, but they will never forgive you if you stop fighting. That mindset has shaped everything we have done, both on and off the field.

"Despite the financial losses year after year, I never once thought about walking away. The Sultans have always meant more to me than just numbers. And I have always been willing to go as far as needed to protect it.

"I know I’m not everyone’s cup of tea, and I’m okay with that. But I have always been honest, and I have always spoken my mind. I never learned how to play it safe or just play along. That simply isn't who I am. And if staying means compromising those principles, there is only one choice I can make.

"I would rather lose this team while standing on my feet than run it from my knees.

"So, this is goodbye. Please know that this team has always been much more than its owner. It belongs to you and to South Punjab. So whoever takes control of the Sultans next, please keep supporting them with the same passion. You can count on me to be in the stands supporting them, too."

The Sultans’ owner had been at odds with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the PSL management since earlier this year. He had, a few months back, made a startling revelation regarding the venue saga of the players' draft for the 10th edition of the tournament.

He then expressed his disapproval of PSL 10 anthem artist selection, calling the singer a 'same middle-aged dude’.

Tareen then hinted at rebidding for Multan Sultans after the landmark edition instead of renewing the contract before eventually challenging PCB’s claim of terming the recent 10th season the 'best ever' of the marquee league.

In response to his recent remarks, the PCB served a notice to the franchise over the violation of several clauses listed in the 10-year contract.

The insiders had suggested that the franchise was at risk of the revocation of its contract with the league, while its owner may get blacklist if it fails to respond satisfactorily.

In response, the Sultans issued a public statement, claiming that the cricket board demanded that its owner, Tareen, "retract all recent critical statements and issue a public apology to the PSL management".

Hours later, Tareen also delivered a sharply sarcastic rebuttal, criticising the PSL's management while ostensibly complying with the demand for an apology.

The video concluded with Tareen tearing up the legal notice, a final act of defiance following his "apology." He ended his statement with, "So, I hope you like my apology video."