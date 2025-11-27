Rana Sanaullah hints at accountability of those who 'harmed country in past'

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah speaks in the National Assembly session on December 17, 2024. — X/@NAofPakistan

Focus now is on working for the country’s betterment: Rana Sanaullah.

PML-N leader expresses joy and surprise over Haripur by-election win.

Launch of Imran Khan project caused devastation in country: Senator.



Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Senator Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that those who caused harm to Pakistan in the past "may face accountability" when the time comes.

“Those who caused harm to the country in the past may face their time of accountability, but for now, the focus should be on working for the betterment of the country,” he said while speaking on Geo News morning show Geo Pakistan.

Sanaullah's statement came after former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif said that the country's problems stemmed not only from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan but also from "those who brought him to power".

Addressing a gathering of the newly elected parliamentarians in Lahore a day earlier, the former premier declared that "lies, abuse, indecency, immorality, and chaos" have been defeated in the by-elections.

Nawaz said that the PTI government brought Pakistan's economy and diplomacy to the brink of collapse. "The PTI founder is not the only culprit; those who brought him are equally responsible," he said, while urging action against all those responsible.

Sanaullah, in an interview today, expressed both "joy and surprise" over the by-election victory in Haripur, saying that the KP chief minister was “actively campaigning in the constituency and issuing threats.”

The PML-N senator further criticised the previous government, saying inflation in 2017 stood at 3% but had surged to 40% within four years. He added that, in his view, the “launch of the Imran Khan project” led to devastation in the country.

Sanaullah said the government intends to provide relief to citizens but is constrained by the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “Once the IMF programme is completed, we will be able to give relief to the people,” he remarked.

The PML-N leader cautioned that “abuse, false cases and politics of hatred” would yield no positive outcomes. He said the government’s foremost priority is for the country to progress and for people to experience ease in their lives.