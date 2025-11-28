Ceasefire with Afghan Taliban 'not holding' amid continued terror attacks, says FO

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Islamabad. — Radio Pakistan/File

Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire not traditional: FO

Tahir Andrabi says unaware of Saudi mediation offer.

Islamabad rejects Taliban claims of Daesh presence.



Pakistan on Friday said the ceasefire with Afghanistan was "not holding", citing continued attacks by terrorist groups inside the country.

Speaking during his weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi noted that the ceasefire between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regime was intended to prevent terror attacks within Pakistan rather than serve as a conventional ceasefire.

"There have been major terrorist attacks even after this ceasefire. In that sense, the ceasefire is not holding, as it was aimed at stopping terrorist attacks inside Pakistan by TTP [Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan], FAK [Fitna al-Khawarij], and Afghan nationals using Afghan soil," he said.

Andrabi added that Islamabad was "not very optimistic about the ceasefire" following recent terror incidents in parts of the country, including the federal capital.

The ceasefire was agreed between the two neighbouring countries on October 17 after week-long border clashes instigated by the Taliban regime and its proxy militant groups.

The conflict saw Pakistan Armed Forces killing over 200 Taliban fighters and affiliated militants after unprovoked firing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on October 12. Security forces also conducted targeted strikes inside Afghanistan, including in Kabul, eliminating terrorists' hideouts.

Responding to questions about potential threats from Afghanistan, the FO spokesperson affirmed that security forces remained fully alert.

“Our military preparedness is robust, and the security challenges we face will be addressed with the seriousness they deserve,” he said.

Andrabi stated that he was unaware of any Saudi offer to mediate tensions between the two nations. However, he added that Islamabad would welcome such efforts.

'Claims about Daesh's presence outrageous'

The FO spokesperson dismissed Afghan Taliban claims about Daesh operating in Pakistan, terming them “outrageous” and a figment of Kabul's imagination.

Highlighting the regional impact of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan, he said Pakistan has been continuously coordinating with bilateral and multilateral forums on cross-border terrorism issues.

Responding to a question on an Afghan Taliban statement blaming “certain elements” for the attack in Tajikistan, he said, “This is exactly what we are saying. Control these elements—they are present on Afghan soil.”

The FO spokesperson condemned the attack on Chinese workers as a “heinous terrorist act” and expressed grief over the loss of lives.

At least three Chinese workers were killed in Tajikistan in an attack launched from Afghanistan near the border, with the Tajik foreign ministry reporting that a drone and firearm assault hit employees of a Chinese company in the country’s south.