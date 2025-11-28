KP CM calls off sit-in on Adiala Road, vows more protests for meeting Imran

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi speaking to media on Adiala Road on November 28, 2025. — Facebook@ImMuhammadSohailAfridi

Workers stayed at protest site throughout entire night: CM Afridi.

Says PTI will not back down from its demands or ongoing protests.

All "constitutional and legal" options adopted to meet Imran: Afridi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has ended the 16-hour-long sit-in staged on Adiala Road, saying that authorities have still not provided any information regarding the well-being of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) jailed founder Imran Khan.

Speaking to journalists at the Gorkhpur checkpoint, CM Afridi said that workers spent the entire night at the protest site.

"We spent the night here with the workers — this was only one night," he said, adding, “If we have to spend our whole lives here for the PTI founder, we will do so.”

"We have not yet been told anything about the condition of the PTI founder," he said. The chief minister said that they would not back down from their demands.

"We will not retreat from our protests and sit-ins," he asserted.

CM Afridi said he has used “all constitutional and legal options” in an attempt to meet the PTI founder, but to no avail.

“I have used every constitutional and legal path. What route is left for me to meet my leader?” he asked. The chief minister said that despite a court order, neither he nor other party leaders were allowed to meet Imran.

Criticising the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he said, “Previously, those who would flee to London were allowed to meet groups of 50 people (in jail) at a time.”

Following the end of the sit-in, the chief minister departed for Islamabad, where he will first arrive at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in the capital and is expected to file a petition in the high court seeking permission to meet the PTI founder.

After submitting the petition, he will return to Adiala Road.



The chief minister said that he would meet the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court to take up the matter with him.

CM Afridi said that if courts do not ensure implementation of their own directives, it would amount to the “rule of the jungle” in the country.

It is to be noted here that the party held a 16-hour-long sit-in at the Gorakhpur checkpoint on Adiala Jail Road in Rawalpindi after its leaders were denied a meeting with Imran on Thursday.

Mahmood Khan Achakzai, head of the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Mishal Yousufzai, Senator Gurdeep Singh, Senator Rubina Naz, and MNA Zulfiqar Ahmed and others attended the sit-in.

Speaking to reporters a day earlier, Achakzai said the chief minister arrived in Rawalpindi with the belief that, as a representative of a federating unit, he would be allowed to meet his party leader — particularly after obtaining a court directive.

“The chief minister was under the impression that he is a constitutional representative of the federation. He thought that since the court has put it in writing, he would be granted a meeting with his leader,” Achakzai said.

“But he has now realised that those in charge here do not respect democratic norms or the language of honour.”

Achakzai said Afridi’s protest reflected the voice of democratic Pashtuns who believed in constitutional rights.