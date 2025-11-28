Field Marshal Asim Munir assumes unified COAS-CDF title from today

Field Marshal and CDF Asim Munir. — ISPR/File

Field Marshal Munir to concurrently serve as COAS, CDF.

Titles unified under Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill.

Federal govt to determine duties, responsibilities of CDF.



ISLAMABAD: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will be officially addressed as Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) concurrently the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) with effect from today, The News reported on Friday.

The change will be mentioned in all official papers, military references and media reports with the unified office of Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff.

The unification of the title comes as President Asif Ali Zardari, on November 15, gave his assent to the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy Amendment Bills 2025 following their approval by parliament.

Under the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, the COAS will concurrently serve as Chief of the Defence Forces for five years. Field Marshal Munir’s tenure will restart from the date the new notification is issued.

Article 243 provisions applicable to a Field Marshal will also apply to a General promoted to the rank. The federal government may authorise the vice chief of army staff or deputy chief of army taff to exercise powers of the COAS, under written orders issued on the CDF's recommendation.

The legislation further clarified that once the first notification for the dual office is issued, the incumbent COAS' tenure will be deemed to have recommenced from the date of that notification.

The federal government will now determine the duties and responsibilities of the CDF, including multi-domain integration, restructuring and ensuring jointness across the armed forces.

A major structural change approved in the bill is the abolition of the post of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), to be replaced by the Commander of the National Strategic Command.

The prime minister may appoint the commander from among serving Pakistan Army generals for a three-year term, on the COAS/CDF’s recommendation.

Also, the post of the CJCSC has ceased to exist under the 27th Constitutional Amendment — with General (retd) Sahir Shamshad Mirza retiring on Wednesday as the country's last CJCSC.