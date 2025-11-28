Pakistan denounces 'heinous assault' targeting US National Guard soldiers

A discarded rubber glove lies at the scene, a day after two National Guard members were shot in Washington, DC, November 27, 2025. — Reuters

Attack an act of terrorism and heinous assault on US soil: FO.

Pakistan affirms commitment to US against shared terror threats.

Urges global community to boost joint counter-terrorism measures.



Pakistan has strongly condemned the shooting incident in Washington, DC — killing a National Guard member and injuring another — reportedly involving an Afghan national, urging the international community to take note and reinvigorate collective efforts in counter-terrorism.

In a statement on Friday, the Foreign Office maintained that Islamabad remains committed to working with the United States and the wider international community to address the shared challenge of terrorism.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the departed soldier, and wish the injured a swift and complete recovery. We also extend heartfelt sympathies to the families affected as well as to the government and people of the United States."

Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, were badly injured in the assault near the White House on Wednesday. Beckstrom succumbed to her injuries while Wofle was still fighting for his life, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"This targeted attack was undoubtedly an act of terrorism and a heinous assault on United States soil. For the past two decades, Pakistan has endured countless similar terrorist incidents, with clear linkages to Afghanistan," read the FO statement.

"This incident signifies the challenges posed by transnational terrorism and underscores the need for enhanced global cooperation to confront this menace."

The incident, the FO said, heralds a troubling resurgence of terrorism on a global scale. The international community must take note and reinvigorate collective efforts in counter-terrorism.

Separately, Trump on Thursday said that his administration intends to "permanently pause" migration from all "third world countries", without elaborating or sharing the details.

The US president, on his social media account, said the decision aims to allow the US system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of former President Joe Biden's "illegal" admissions, including those signed by "Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen."

"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States," Trump wrote on Social Truth.

Trump did not identify any countries by name or explain what he meant by third-world countries or "permanently pause".