Punjab to auction vehicles over repeated traffic violations

Punjab govt bans Qingqi rickshaws on five model roads in Lahore.

Authorities set 30-day deadline to end violation of one-way.

Marriage halls will not be allowed to operate sans proper parking.

Days after Punjab government announced hefty fines and stricter penalties under new traffic rules, it has come to light that the authorities will be auctioning the vehicles over repeated challans for traffic violations.

Chairing a meeting on planning of a modern traffic system on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was told that 20 major reforms had been introduced in the 60-year-old Traffic Act, which also feature fines even for government-owned vehicles.

Apart from setting a 30-day deadline to end the violation of one-way, the meeting was also informed that in cases of underage driving, the vehicle owner can be imprisoned for up to six months.

Furthermore, a crackdown has been ordered across Punjab against those who give rides on the roof of buses and a complete ban has been imposed on Qingqi rickshaws on five model roads in Lahore.

"Traffic issues will have to be improved in all cities including Lahore," remarked CM Maryam while stressing that there should be no discrimination and everyone will have to pay a fine for violation of traffic rules.

On the issue of parking, the meeting was told that marriage halls will not be allowed to operate without the availability of proper parking space.

Also, it was decided that immediate compensation will be provided to families of people killed in traffic accidents.

Hefty fines

Under the ordinance, signed by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, driving without a fitness certificate can now lead to a fine of up to Rs100,000 along with imprisonment, while the use of non-standard window glass carries a jail term of up to six months.

Violating one-way traffic rules may result in six months’ imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs50,000.

The new ordinance makes it mandatory for the front-seat passenger to wear a seat belt, with strict penalties for non-compliance. Punishment for underage driving has been doubled, and parents will also be held legally responsible.

For smoke-emitting vehicles, fines have been fixed at Rs2,000 for motorcycles, Rs3,000 for three-wheelers, Rs8,000 for private vehicles, and Rs15,000 for public transport.

Penalties for overspeeding have been increased by up to 300%, with motorcycles facing fines of Rs2,000 and cars Rs5,000.

For overloading, three-wheelers will be fined Rs3,000, vehicles under 2,000cc Rs5,000, larger vehicles Rs10,000, and trailers Rs15,000.

Violation of traffic signals will incur fines of Rs2,000 for motorcycles, Rs3,000 for three-wheelers, Rs5,000 for cars, Rs10,000 for 2,000cc vehicles, and Rs15,000 for vehicles above 2,000cc.

Strict action will also be taken against those using yellow number plates, fake plates, or non-standard plates, with additional penalties for repeat violations. Motorists failing to carry registration documents or proof of ownership will face legal action.