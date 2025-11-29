28th Amendment: CM Murad says PPP won't accept anything against Pakistan, Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is addressing the session in this undated image. — APP

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday warned that Pakistan Peoples Party would not accept any move against the interest of his province or Pakistan.

CM Murad’s remarks came days after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) — an ally of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the Centre — indicated it would use all legal and democratic means to seek new provinces through the looming 28th Amendment.

During his interaction with journalists in Sehwan Sharif, CM Murad said: “Stop worrying about rumours of the creation of new provinces and the division of Sindh.”

The provincial chief minister said the 28th Amendment would be dealt with once it comes before the assembly, adding that he could not comment on a proposal he knows nothing about.

CM Murad further said that appointing a governor is the prerogative of the prime minister and the president, adding that no one else had any role in it.

CM Murad, a day earlier, had dismissed discussions on creation of new provinces outright, stating: “The talk of new provinces- listen from one ear and let it pass out from the other except for Allah, no one has the power to divide Sindh.”

“Our focus is to ensure that Sindh’s cultural work and crafts receive the recognition and encouragement they deserve,” the CM had said.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already rejected the proposals to alter the 18th Amendment and reduce the NFC Award share, he had added.

“These matters were also rejected under the proposed 27th Amendment,” the CM had said.

He had asserted that the PPP knew how to “turn dreams into reality,” highlighting the party’s developmental vision and governance approach.

Responding to a question about reports of change about Sindh’s governor, CM Murad had clarified that neither he nor the provincial government had any role in the decision.

“We are not consulted when governors are appointed,” he had said.



— with additional input from APP