On PPP's 58th anniversary, Zardari calls for unity, inclusion, democratic progress

President Asif Ali Zardari addresses a soint session of parliament in Islamabad. — PID/File

Says PPP always resisted authoritarian rule, kept political process steady.

Highlights party’s role in 1973 Constitution, major social, political reforms.

Notes PPP’s involvement in MRD, ARD, CoD, and 18th Amendment.

President Asif Ali Zardari marked the 58th Foundation Day of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Sunday, paying tribute to the party’s founders and reaffirming its commitment to democracy, social justice, and empowerment.

In his message, Zardari said, “On the 58th Foundation Day of the Pakistan Peoples Party, we pay tribute to our Founder Chairman, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, whose vision, courage and sacrifices strengthened Pakistan’s democratic foundations and inspired generations.”

He highlighted the PPP’s historic role, saying, “Throughout its history, the PPP has risen to meet the central challenges of its time. When Pakistan faced authoritarian rule, the PPP stood firm as the party of democratic resistance and led the struggle for the restoration of people’s rights. The Party has consistently worked to stabilise the democratic system, foster unity and keep the political process on track.”

Zardari also recalled the party’s achievements under Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, noting, “It was under the leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that Pakistan received its first consensus Constitution in 1973, a national covenant that continues to guide our democracy. The PPP also takes pride in its role in strengthening the federation, initiating reforms in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, laying the foundations of the country’s nuclear programme and advancing landmark reforms in land rights, labour protections, education and social justice.”

He traced the party’s involvement in democratic movements, stating, “From the MRD and ARD movements to the Charter of Democracy (CoD), the Eighteenth Amendment and the National Action Plan, the PPP has remained central to Pakistan’s democratic evolution.”

On the party’s focus on inclusion, Zardari added, “Since its inception, the PPP has been the voice of workers, peasants, women, minorities and all marginalised communities. Their inclusion and empowerment have shaped our political direction and remain at the heart of our mission.”

He urged supporters to continue advancing the party’s ideals, saying, “As we celebrate this day, let us renew our commitment to democracy, social justice, equality and the empowerment of all citizens, particularly women and minorities, whose participation is essential to a peaceful and pluralistic future for Pakistan. I urge all party workers and supporters to uphold democratic unity, protect the federation and work for a tolerant and forward-looking Pakistan.”

He concluded with, “Long live the Pakistan Peoples Party. Long live Pakistan.”