KP Governor Kundi likely to be 'replaced'

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi speaks at an event in this undated image. — APP

Proposed names include politicians, ex-army officers.

KP governor says no information about his replacement.

Kundi vows to accept party’s decision about his post.

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi is likely to be replaced, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

According to sources, five names were proposed for the position, including three with a political background and two with a military background.

Ex-KP chief ministers Amir Haider Khan Hoti and Pervaiz Khattak, and former interior minister Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao's names are under consideration, the sources said.

Furthermore, the sources also said that the proposed names also include Lieutenant General (retd) Khalid Rabbani and Lieutenant General (retd) Ghayur Mahmood.

Lt Gen (retd) Mahmood served as the Inspector General (IG) of the Frontier Corps (FC), while Lt Gen (retd) Rabbani has served as Peshawar Corps Commander.

Responding to the reports about his replacement, Kundi said he has no information regarding any move to replace him, adding that he would accept whatever decision the party makes.

He further said: “If the media itself starts appointing governors, then God help us.”

Kundi, who is affiliated with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), took oath in May 2024 as the 36th KP governor, replacing his predecessor Haji Ghulam Ali, who was appointed to the said post back in 2022.

Kundi's appointment followed the power-sharing agreement reached between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to form a coalition government.

Meanwhile, amid reports of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori's removal, Rana Sanaullah, Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs, said that the federal government had held consultations with the PPP regarding the issue.

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said during the formation of the government after the 2024 polls, the PPP had demanded governorships in both Sindh and Punjab.

He said: “A decision had almost been finalised to give the posts of Governor Sindh and Governor Punjab to the PPP.” However, Ghani added that PML-N leadership later requested PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to allow them to appoint the Governor of Sindh.

According to Ghani, Bilawal accepted the request and agreed that PML-N would appoint its governor in Sindh, but warned that “if this does not happen, then the PPP’s nominee could become the Governor of Sindh.”

He said PML-N had still not implemented the understanding: “When they will act on it is for them to decide.”