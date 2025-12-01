KP CM Afridi dares Centre to impose governor's rule

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi addresses a public gathering. — X/@SohailAfridiISF/File

No need for any other rule in KP, says CM Afridi.

PTI chairman doesn’t foresee any governor’s rule in KP.

Zardari holds key to every problem, Vawda tells CM.



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Monday dared the federal government to impose governor’s rule in his province, saying that his government is not afraid.

His remarks came a day after State Minister for Law Aqeel Malik had said that the federal government was "seriously pondering" imposing a governor's rule in KP, citing poor governance, terrorism and the border situation with Afghanistan.

Speaking to Geo News, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed KP CM said: “There is no need for any other rule in the province.”

The chief minister said those enforcing “closed-door policies” in KP should realise the consequences of their actions.

Talking to the media outside the Parliament House, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said he doesn’t foresee any governor’s rule in KP.

“KP cannot bear governor’s rule,” the PTI chairman said, adding that the incumbent government would try to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the province.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that governor’s rule is a “constitutional option” and is available in every government. Taking a dig at the PTI-led KP government, the information minister said: “When governance is poor, such discussions begin.”

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the governor’s rule is part of the Constitution and the law.

“Using the government’s machinery to attack Islamabad is an unconstitutional act,” he added.

The law minister said that the leadership of PPP and PML-N was targeted multiple times but they didn’t cross the line on the injustices done to them.

During his interaction with journalists outside the Parliament House, Senator Faisal Vawda said that if lawlessness continues, governor’s rule could be imposed in KP.

Vawda — once a close aide of PTI founder Imran Khan — emphasised that the provincial chief minister should perform his duties responsibly.

“We wish for Faisal Karim Kundi to remain as the KP governor,” he added.

The Senator warned that if any other name is chosen, it would not be a “political appointment.”

Vawda said that attempts to meet the PTI founder will not yield results, saying that “the wall will not give or receive anything.”

The Lawmaker advises the KP chief minister to focus on his government’s affairs and warned that even a minor mistake, following the high court’s order, could lead to his disqualification.

KP CM’s issues would be resolved after meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, he added.

“President Asif Ali Zardari holds the key to every problem,” said the senator.