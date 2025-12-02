 
Geo News

El Chapo's son takes plea deal, admits to US drug trafficking: Here's what we know

Guzman Lopez, one of the four sons of El Chapo, was arrested in July 2024 after landing in a private plane in the El Paso area, Texas

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 02, 2025

El Chapo's son takes plea deal, admits to US drug trafficking: Here's what we know

Joaquin Guzman Lopez, one of the four sons of the Mexican drug kingpin ‘El Chapo,' pleaded guilty on Monday, December 1, 2025, to trafficking drugs into the U.S., months after his brother entered a plea deal.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez was scheduled for a status hearing in Chicago federal court but instead chose to accept a plea deal, as reported by Associate Press.

Guzman Lopez is one of the four sons of El Chapo—locally known as 'Little Chapos'—who have overseen operations of their father’s faction of the Sinaloa cartel.

Guzman Lopez was arrested in July 2024 after landing in a private plane in the El Paso area, Texas.

It was not the only arrest, along with others was Mexican drug kingpin Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, one of Mexico’s most significant drug traffickers in history, who was instrumental in establishing the Sinaloa Cartel.

What happens now after Guzman Lopez pleads guilty?

Guzman Lopez has been facing multiple charges in the United States for routing huge quantities of fentanyl and other drugs into the U.S. streets.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez, 39, admitted his role in a massive cross-border drug operation, pleading guilty to two counts of drug trafficking and leading a continuing criminal enterprise.

With the plea deal, his attorney said, he is expected to avoid life imprisonment.

Prosecutors stated that if Guzman Lopez cooperates with the U.S. authorities, they would seek to reduce the mandatory life sentence linked to his charges.

However, federal attorney Andrew Erskine said he still faces a minimum of 10 years imprisonment.

Guzman Lopez would have no opportunity to appeal the sentence as part of the plea deal.

For the unversed, Fentanyl overdoses have surged to become the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45, reported by USA Today.

El Chapos son takes plea deal, admits to US drug trafficking: Heres what we know
El Chapo's son takes plea deal, admits to US drug trafficking: Here's what we know

The story of El Chapo’s capture and trial

El Chapo, the drug lord of Mexico, escaped twice from Mexico’s high-security prisons, first in 2001, and then in 2015 after a decade of escape through tunnels and safe houses and with the help of his cartel’s vast resources.

On January 8, 2016, the kingpin of Mexican drugs, El Chapo, was recaptured by Mexican forces, as reported by The Guardian.

El Chapo was extradited to the U.S. in 2017 and is serving a life sentence in a maximum security prison.

On July 30, 2019, El Chapo was handed over a life sentence with an additional 30 years of punishment that was to make sure he would never get out of jail.

More From Viral

Apple appoints new AI chief in race to catch up—details inside
Apple appoints new AI chief in race to catch up—details inside
Dillon Brooks drops 30, mocks LeBron James, ends Lakers' 7-game streak video
Dillon Brooks drops 30, mocks LeBron James, ends Lakers' 7-game streak
Galaxy S26 colours teased with rumoured S26 Ultra wallpapers: Take a sneak peek
Galaxy S26 colours teased with rumoured S26 Ultra wallpapers: Take a sneak peek
A new YouTube glitch is distorting viewing experience: Know more here
A new YouTube glitch is distorting viewing experience: Know more here
kids' '6-7' chant is 400-years-old mystery: Here's every detail you need to know video
kids' '6-7' chant is 400-years-old mystery: Here's every detail you need to know
What's keeping drivers from buying EVs? Key reasons at a glance
What's keeping drivers from buying EVs? Key reasons at a glance
Why Netflix cast button disappeared from your phone: Know all key details
Why Netflix cast button disappeared from your phone: Know all key details
Uber Eats deliveries to go robotic in student areas in teamup with Starship
Uber Eats deliveries to go robotic in student areas in teamup with Starship
Severe weather warning: 42 million Americans brace for storm stretching 1,200 miles
Severe weather warning: 42 million Americans brace for storm stretching 1,200 miles