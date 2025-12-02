Unverified viral video shows possible Chinese robot near India border

Unverified viral videos circulating on social media have a robotic device operating near the India-China border in Ladakh.

The footage shows a wheeled, machine-like structure moving across rocky terrain and seemingly placing or scanning sensors in harsh, high-altitude conditions.

While some users have described it as a “patrolling robot,” its exact purpose and authenticity have not yet been confirmed by authorities.

As of now, neither India’s Ministry of Defence nor China’s People’s Liberation Army has commented on the footage or verified the origin of it.

But, the chip aligns with China;s increasing focus on unmanned military technology.

Earlier, China has conducted trials of robot dogs for surveillance in Tibet and deployed advanced humanoid machines in other sensitive regions.

Both India and China continue to improve their border monitoring capabilities along the 3,488 kilometer Line of Actual Control following the deadly Galwan clash in 2020.

The adoption of robotic systems is seen as a way to reduce human risk while strengthening surveillance and logistical support in extreme environments.