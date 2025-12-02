 
JCP nominates BHC, SHC chief justices

Top forum also nominates Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb as permanent judge of Supreme Court

Arfa Feroz Zake
December 02, 2025

(From left) Sindh High Courts acting CJ Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput and Balochistan High Court (BHC) Justice Muhammad Kamran Khan Malakhail. — websites of SHC and BHC/File
  • JCP nominates Justice Rajput as top judge of SHC.
  • Justice Mulakhail nominated as CJ of BHC.
  • JCP meets first time after 27th Amendment.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday unanimously recommended appointing permanent chief justices to the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Balochistan High Court (BHC).

The forum, in its first meeting after the 27th Constitutional Amendment and the establishment of the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), nominated SHC Acting Chief Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput and BHC Acting Chief Justice Muhammad Kamran Khan Mulakhail as permanent chief justices.

A meeting of the JCP was held with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi in the chair at the Supreme Court to make recommendations for key judicial appointments.

The forum also recommended elevating Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb — an Islamabad High Court judge currently serving as an acting judge of the Supreme Court — as a permanent judge of the SC, with the decision approved by a majority of the JCP’s total membership.

The JCP, by a majority of its total membership, constituted a committee comprising the FCC’s Justice Aamer Farooq, Attorney-General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, Senator Syed Ali Zafar, and Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, for making draft rules under clause (20) of Article 175A of the Constitution.

