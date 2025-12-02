 
Donald Trump's MRI results made public as White House rejects health rumors

Capt. Sean Barbabella’s memo states Trump completed a comprehensive executive physical in October

Geo News Digital Desk
December 02, 2025

The White House has made public the medical memo summarizing President Donald Trump’s MRI results after mounting questions regarding the president’s health, age, and recent public appearances.

This comes a week after a major American publication raised concerns over visible signs of “wear” and indicated Americans were seeing less of the 79-year-old president in public.

As per the details contained in the memo issued by Captain Sean Barbabella, Trump’s White House physician, the President underwent what he described as a “comprehensive executive physical” in October this year.

The examination included advanced MRI imaging focused on cardiovascular and abdominal health, which Trump’s physician said was standard for men in his age group.

Barbabella wrote in the memo that “President Trump’s cardiovascular imaging is perfectly normal.”

"There are no signs of arterial narrowing, no abnormalities in the heart’s structure, and no issues affecting blood flow. The vessel walls appeared healthy and smooth without inflammation or clotting,” Sean Barbabella added.

In response to the rumors, the White House said while sharing the memo on X (formerly Twitter), “President Trump remains the MOST ACCESSIBLE, energetic President in history.”

During the press briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that the MRI was done for preventive reasons.

Leavitt also criticized reports indicating Trump’s workload had reduced or that he may not be fit for the role, calling such claims “unequivocally false.”

Pressure had been mounting on the White House to make public the MRI results in recent weeks.

While the White House had earlier been criticized for not explaining why an MRI was needed during Trump’s October physical examination.

The memo, which is now in the public domain, draws on Donald Trump’s MRI findings, offering a thorough medical response to recent concerns over the president’s health.

