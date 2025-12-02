PCB 'expects' potential franchise owners at PSL London Roadshow

Fireworks are seen ahead of Red for Ruth Day during day 2 of the 1st Rothesay Test Match between England and West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 11, 2024 in London, England. — ECB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expects strong participation from potential franchise owners at the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) London Roadshow, set to take place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground as the league prepares to expand with two new teams.

The exclusive showcase at Lord’s — described as one of world sport’s most prestigious venues — will bring together global investors, commercial partners and cricket enthusiasts for an evening highlighting the PSL’s league’s remarkable growth, commercial strength and future direction, stated a statement from the cricket board.

According to the PCB, the HBL PSL has quickly evolved into one of the world’s most dynamic and commercially robust T20 leagues. As preparations advance for expansion, the board said the league has already received “significant interest from potential ownership groups across the United Kingdom,” reflecting its rising global profile and deepening relationship with UK-based cricket stakeholders.

"The London Roadshow aims to build on this momentum by offering investors and fans an immersive introduction to the league’s commercial ecosystem and the vision driving its next phase of growth," the PCB added.

The PCB, in the statement, said it expects the event to attract a diverse audience of business leaders, potential franchise owners and cricket supporters keen to engage with one of the sport’s fastest-growing leagues.

The initiative, the board said, underscores the PSL’s commitment to global expansion, strategic partnerships and delivering world-class entertainment and cricketing excellence.

In a statement, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said hosting the roadshow at Lord’s underscores the league’s ambition to elevate Pakistan cricket internationally.

"The PSL stands as a symbol of excellence and ambition, and taking this Roadshow to Lord’s — the heart of cricketing heritage — reflects our commitment to elevating Pakistan cricket on the global stage."

He added that the UK market had shown "tremendous interest" in acquiring the newly proposed teams.

"This reinforces PSL’s international appeal. This event is an important opportunity to deepen global partnerships and share our long-term vision for expansion and innovation. We look forward to welcoming investors and cricket enthusiasts in London."

Meanwhile, PSL CEO Salman Naseer said the roadshow will help bring investors closer to the league’s future roadmap.

"The PSL has established itself as a world-class cricket league with a powerful global following and strong commercial value. Hosting our Roadshow at Lord’s allows us to bring investors closer to the league’s future roadmap, including exciting opportunities arising from the introduction of two new teams," he said.

He added foreign investor interest has been "extremely encouraging," adding that the PSL is focused on building "a bigger, stronger and more internationally connected" league in the coming years.