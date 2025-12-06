Kohli credits 'most satisfying' series as he rediscovers his best form in years

India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a half-century during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 6, 2025. — AFP

Virat Kohli said he had rediscovered his peak batting level for the first time in three years after inspiring India to a series-clinching victory over South Africa on Saturday, capping a remarkable turnaround from recent struggles.

The 37-year-old former skipper walked away with the player of the series trophy following India's 2-1 ODI series triumph, having amassed 302 runs which included two tons and an unbeaten half-century at a stunning average of 151.

Kohli's series-ending flourish came in Saturday's decisive match in Visakhapatnam as India chased down 271 for victory. After Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden ODI hundred and Rohit Sharma's 75 laid the foundation, Kohli smashed 65 off 45 balls with three sixes before dramatically scoring the winning runs by charging down the pitch.

His performance marked a spectacular resurrection for a player who endured intense scrutiny following back-to-back ducks in Australia, but has since compiled 376 runs in his last four innings.

'I feel realy free in my mind'

"Honestly, just playing the way I have in this series has been the most satisfying thing for me. I don't think I've played at this level for a good two-three years now and I feel really free in my mind. The whole game is coming together nicely," Kohli said.

"It's very exciting to build on and something that I've always tried to do as a player, kind of maintain my own standards that I've set for myself and play at the level that I can make an impact for the team.

"And I know when I can bat like that out there in the middle, it helps the team in a big way because I can bat long, I can bat according to the situation. Just being confident makes me feel like... I have what it takes to handle that situation and bring it in favour of the team."

'Beauty of sport'

The veteran, who retired from tests and T20 internationals, admitted that even players of his experience - with more than 16 years in ODI cricket -faced periods of self-doubt, especially when one mistake could affect a batter's confidence.

"You tend to go into a space where you feel like, 'Maybe I'm not good enough'. The nerves take over and that's the beauty of sport. Especially a skill like batting where you have to keep overcoming that fear," Kohli explained.

"Every ball that you play and eventually play long innings and get into a zone again where you can start playing confidently. So it's a whole journey of learning and getting to know yourself better and becoming better as a person along the whole way.

"I can surely vouch for the fact that being a batsman and realising so much about myself, what kind of negative thinking patterns I have, where I can get into a zone where I don't feel confident or when I'm feeling like myself.

"It just improves you as a person and your whole temperament becomes much better and balanced over so many years."