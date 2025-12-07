John Cena's opponent revealed for retirement match at SNME

John Cena poses for the audience during Monday Night RAW at Mass Mutual Center on September 15, 2025, in Springfield, Massachusetts, US. — WWE

John Cena will take on Gunther in his retirement bout at WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13.

The 'Ring General' secured the spot by defeating LA Knight in the final of the ‘Last Time is Now’ tournament on the December 5 episode of SmackDown.

Given Gunther’s reputation as one of WWE’s finest pure wrestlers, his selection as Cena’s final opponent is hardly a surprise. He had long been rumoured for the role and entered the 16-man, month-long tournament as the favourite to win.

Gunther also has a history of ending the careers of WWE legends on a high note, having defeated Goldberg in his final match at the same event in July.

This upcoming bout will mark the first-ever encounter between Cena and Gunther in the ring. Gunther will have the chance to end Cena’s career with a statement win, while the 17-time WWE Champion could look to conclude his storied run with a final victory over the “Ring General.”

On Friday Night SmackDown, Knight and Gunther battled with the intensity of a championship match, with Cena’s retirement clearly on the line. After a fierce exchange, Gunther locked Knight in a Rear-Naked Choke.

Knight briefly broke free, only for Gunther to overpower him again with a Modified STF, sending a pointed message to Cena. Despite Knight’s valiant resistance, he ultimately submitted, allowing Gunther to assert his dominance and set the stage for his showdown with Cena.

Since debuting in 2002, Cena has been a cornerstone of WWE, delivering countless iconic matches and moments beloved by fans worldwide.

Now, the ‘Never Seen 17’ will take his final bow, with Gunther standing as his last opponent. The WWE Universe now awaits what promises to be an emotional farewell for one of wrestling’s greatest stars.