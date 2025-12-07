Skipper Salman Ali Agha rules out major changes ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha addresses pre-series conference on the eve of the T20I tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 17, 2025. — X/@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha hinted that no major changes would be made in the national squad ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026, saying the team combination has already been settled after "months of preparation."

Speaking on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast, Salman said he does not foresee any big change before the mega event.

"I don’t think there will be any major changes before the World Cup. This is the combination we will continue with,” he said. The T20I captain said that all players have been assigned their roles and will move forward with the same structure.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 — co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka — is scheduled from February 7 to March 8, with Pakistan placed in Group A alongside India, USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands.

Agha also dismissed reports regarding a potential change in captaincy ahead of the upcoming mega event and said, "As of now, the Pakistan team will compete in the T20 World Cup under my leadership.”

He said that Pakistan still have six T20 matches remaining before the tournament, stressing that consistency will be key.

"We cannot make big changes in these six matches. We have played with this group for six months, and the results have started to come,” he said.

Agha said that the T20I series against Sri Lanka before the mega event will benefit both senior and young players. "Senior players understand Sri Lankan conditions, and the new players will also gain valuable experience. The series will be important for us, and we will take it seriously,” he said.

After the Sri Lanka tour, Pakistan are expected to host Australia for a T20I series, which will conclude shortly before the 20-over World Cup.

The T20I captain expressed confidence in Pakistan's progress but noted that improvement is still required.

“The team is on the right track, but there is still room for improvement. We want Pakistan to reach the level where everyone hopes to see it,” he added.

Agha also shared his ambitions for Pakistan cricket and said that he wants to win the T20 World Cup 2026 and then the ODI World Cup in 2027.

"These (winning T20 and ODI World Cups) are my dreams, and I would be very happy if they come true," he remarked.