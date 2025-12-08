New crisis at Louvre: Water leak at Paris museum damages hundreds of ancient books

The Louvre Museum, still reeling from a spectacular jewel heist in October, is now confronting a new crisis.

Hundreds of rare books in the Egyptian antiquities department have been damaged by a water leak, exposing chronic neglect of the historic institution’s infrastructure.

The leak originated from ageing pipes in one of three library rooms of the Egyptian department, soaking around 300 and 400 volumes.

As per Francis Steinbock, the museum’s deputy administrator, the damaged items are major scientific journals and reference works from the late 19th and 20th century, significant for Egyptologists and researchers.

While officials confirm no “precious books” or ancient artifacts were destroyed, the incident showcases persistent maintenance failures.

In a televised interview, Steinbock admitted, “The problem has been known for years.”

The leak is the third major incident to plague the world’s most visited museum in recent months.

Earlier, French crown jewels valued at $102 million were stolen in a brazen daytime heist.

Weeks later, structural weaknesses forced the partial closure of a gallery housing Greek vases.

France’s public audit body in October revealed a scathing report criticising Louvre’s financial management, accusing the museum of prioritising accusations of new artwork over essential building maintenance and renovation.

For now, conservation teams are working to rescue waterlogged books through a meticulous drying process with the help of absorbent paper and dehumidifiers page by page.

Authorities report that no items are considered irreparably lost.