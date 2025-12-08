 
Brooklyn Beckham snubs parents in festive post despite Victoria's sweet move

David's team, Inter Miami, secured the Major League Soccer title on Saturday

December 08, 2025

Brooklyn Beckham snubs parents in festive post despite Victoria's sweet move

Brooklyn Beckham is seemingly giving fans the impression that he is adjusting to life without his famous parents, as he made no mention of any plans to see them on this Christmas. 

The aspiring chef, 26, turned to his Instagram handle to share a new video revealing the presents he's getting his loved ones this year, but noticeably, none for his family members, only for his 'friends' amid his growing rift with the Beckhams.

The timing of the post is significant, as it came just hours after his dad David's team, Inter Miami, secured the Major League Soccer title on Saturday.

The legendary footballer, 50, put on a untied front with his stylish wife Victoria, 51, and their other children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper as they celebrated the milestone. 

But once again, their eldest son Brooklyn failed to attend the event, after previously snubbing David's knighthood ceremony last month. 

Instead, Brooklyn shared cooking video, followed by another clip on Sunday in which he recommended Christmas present ideas.

Listing the 'things that I'am getting my friends this year,' he said: 

'I have put five years into making Cloud 23 and I hope that you guys like it and enjoy it as much as I did making it. It's been a blast.' 

What caught fans' attention was Victoria's gesture- she quickly liked the Christmas post.

