John Mayer suffers heartbreaking loss of life companion: 'Never enough time'

John Mayer pays a touching tribute to his beloved dog

John Mayer is bidding farewell to his lifelong companion.

On Friday, November 5, the American musician announced that his beloved dog, Moose, crossed the rainbow bridge after 14 wonderful years together. In a final act of love, Mayer, 38, honoured his late furry friend in a touching Instagram tribute.

“We said goodbye to Moose yesterday,” he wrote, reflecting on how the pup entered his life “when I needed pure love, and that’s what he gave me for 14 years.”

“We traded on that love,” he continued, “as well as something else I now realize was important: routine. For a guy like me who left home at 19 and had never lived the same day twice, our routine brought real comfort and stability. When dinner is always at 8, and the afternoon walks are at 4:30, those kinds of things can heal your heart. And they did, time and time again.”

The post included a series of photos spanning Moose’s life — from puppyhood to graying hairs — along with memories Mayer holds close. “Today my heart is so heavy and sore, but there’s more love in my life than there has ever been, and that’s because Moose helped lead me to it,” he continued.

He added that finding old tennis balls will always remind him of “the dog I had when I was becoming a man,” and that while “there isn’t ever enough time… there’s enough love.”

Messages from friends and fellow pet parents and animal lovers quickly poured in, fans and celebs alike. Jennifer Aniston liked the post, while Sheryl Crow wrote, “Oh John... I’m so sorry. Our dogs are our family members. Heartbreaking!”

The ASPCA also sent condolences, thanking Mayer for giving Moose “a life filled with comfort and joy.”