PCB decides to hold PSL matches at AJK's Muzaffarabad stadium

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to host the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) Muzaffarabad cricket stadium.

The announcement was made by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi during the PSL roadshow held at London’s Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Naqvi said that PCB has initiated steps to hold PSL fixtures at the Muzaffarabad stadium. He said the board is committed to preparing the venue to the highest standards.

“We are going to develop the Muzaffarabad cricket stadium in the best possible way,” he stated.

Naqvi added that Muzaffarabad already offers necessary facilities for international players, including high-quality five-star hotels.

He further noted that the initiative is not limited to PSL matches alone. “Along with PSL fixtures, other international matches will also be hosted in Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

However, the PCB chairman did not specify how many PSL matches will be staged in Muzaffarabad.

The PSL, which began in 2016 with five franchises, is set for further expansion with the addition of two new teams from its upcoming 11th edition, set to be played next year.

With the upcoming additions, the PSL will undergo its first major restructuring in seven years, bringing the total number of franchises to eight.