Prince William honours Diana's legacy with 'wall of hope'

Prince William has rolled up his sleeves for a milestone royal outing on Tuesday and it wasn’t one of the usual ribbon cutting affairs.

The Prince of Wales stepped out to celebrate an impressive 20 years as patron of Centrepoint, the homelessness charity that has long been close to his heart.

Centrepoint remains one of William’s most meaningful patronages, a legacy he inherited from his late mother, Princess Diana, who first became patron in 1992.

To mark the anniversary, William joined staff and young people who have been supported by the charity, celebrating two decades of his involvement and commitment.

The future King even helped create the charity’s new Wall of Hope mural, a vibrant piece co-designed by artist Lanré Olagoke.

Lanré, who has experienced homelessness himself, was personally awarded an MBE by the Prince of Wales in 2024.

The royal also enjoyed a towering cake from baker Juliet Sear, famed for the Bruce Bogtrotter creation in Netflix’s Matilda the Musical.

Juliet, a regular on This Morning, has previously baked for members of the royal family, including Prince Harry.

William says he’s already turning the school run into a mobile masterclass on real world issues for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William shared memorable moments on Instagram

In the 2024 documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, he admits he wasn’t sure at first whether to raise the topic.

“The first few times, I thought, ‘Do I bring this up or wait to see if they notice?’” he recalls.

The royal offspring noticed plenty and fell into stunned silence as their father explained what they were seeing.