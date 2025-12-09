Prince Harry sincere message for Britons comes to light ahead of verdict

Prince Harry garnered big support as his sincere message for Britons and the royal family came to light ahead of the security reassessment verdict.

Following his request to the Home Office to review the decision regarding his security rights in the UK, the officials have begun collecting evidence and analysing whether he deserves taxpayer-funded police protection.

Now, speaking of the current scenario, royal commentator Jennie Bond came forward to extend support to King Charles' youngest son. She believes Harry and his family should be given protection during their UK trips.

In a news piece on The i Paper, she wrote, "Security is offered to a former prime minister who served barely any longer than a lettuce takes to wilt, then surely the son of the King deserves the same?"

She added. "Prince Harry is asking for the Metropolitan Police to protect him and (if he were to bring them) his family on occasional visits to the UK. It does not seem an unreasonable request. He cannot change the fact that he is the King’s son."

Jennie said that Harry not getting security is also one of the main reasons behind the estrangement between the monarch and his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

Moreover, the royal expert also shed light on Harry's "sincere" message, which he often sent via public appearances, that he misses UK life.

The Duke of Sussex also confessed to letting his little ones know about their royal roots.

"For his part, I think the Prince is sincere when he talks about wanting his children to know and understand their heritage. And he has said publicly that he wants his father and his brother back in his life," Jennie added.