Gwyneth Paltrow opens about the 'turning point in her life'

Geo News Digital Desk
December 10, 2025

Gwyneth Paltrow has spoken about the time her life took a positive turn career wise.

She recently had a conversation with Frankenstein famed Jacob Elordi on Variety’s Actors on Actors series, where she spoke about the success in her career.

During the conversation, she recalled winning the Best Actress Award for her performance in 1998 Shakespeare in Love. The Iron Man star considers that success as the turning point of her life.

She told Jacob, "It felt like something immense had happened. There was this massive energetic shift, and it was very overwhelming. I was only 26.”

The 53-year-old further shared revealed what advice she would want to give to that young Paltrow.

She stated, "If I could go back and talk to myself at that age, I would just say, 'Take your time.' Just really get in touch with who you are to the greatest extent possible and make decisions from that place.”

“Slow down and work with great people, and don’t beat yourself up so much along the way."

Work wise, Gwyneth is all set to return to big screens after a long time with film Marty Supreme alongside Timothee Chalamet, Tyler The Creator, Fran Drescher and Ronald Bronstein.

The sports comedy-drama is slated to release on December 25, 2025.

