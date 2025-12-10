Blake Lively–Justin Baldoni trial delayed as judge cites packed schedule

The sexual harassment trial involving Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has been pushed back, extending an already tense legal clash between the two actors.

Originally set for March 9, 2026, the trial will now begin on May 18. Judge Lewis J. Liman explained the delay during a post-discovery hearing, noting, “As important as this case is… criminal trials take precedent.”

Lively, 38, filed her lawsuit last December, accusing Baldoni of sexually harassing her during production of It Ends With Us. Baldoni, 41, has denied the allegations.

Their dispute intensified after Baldoni responded with a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane in January, claiming defamation and extortion.

In June, Judge Liman dismissed that lawsuit along with Baldoni’s separate $250 million libel claim against The New York Times. In his ruling, he wrote, “The Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Reynolds, Sloane or the ‘Times’ would have seriously doubted these statements were true based on the information available to them.”

Baldoni and his team chose not to amend the complaint, leading to a final judgment last month.

The Jane the Virgin star had already stirred controversy by publicly criticizing Lively, accusing her of “playing the victim” and comparing her approach to “the Taylor Swift playbook.”

He also recounted a personal story about being circumcised during a conversation at Lively’s New York home, a detail that drew attention for its unusual relevance.

The next key moment in the case arrives on January 22, when both sides return to court for oral arguments on summary judgment — a hearing that could set the course for the remaining legal fight.

With tensions still high and public interest intensifying, the dispute shows no signs of cooling as the postponed trial approaches.