National Games: Pakistan Army maintain dominance with another 31 gold medals

Pakistan Army widened their lead at the 35th National Games on Thursday after sweeping 31 gold medals in athletics, swimming and multiple team sports.

At the conclusion of the pulsating day, Pakistan Army remained at the summit of the medal standings with 144 gold medals, coupled with 72 silver and 42 bronze.

The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) remained second in standings despite their gold medal tally increasing by 15 to 61, followed by Pakistan Navy in third with 28 top honours.

Pakistan Army also clinched the general trophy in women's swimming earlier today, courtesy of Olympian Jehanara Nabi, who bagged five individual and three team gold medals during the 35th National Games.

The department won the discipline with utmost dominance, bagging 12 gold medals, eight more than second-placed Sindh, which could claim four.

Among provinces, Punjab lead the medal race, with 10 golds and 84 overall medals, closely followed by host Sindh, who have five top honours to their name.

For the unversed, the 35th National Games features 14 teams, comprising departments and provinces, including hosts Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, alongside Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, WAPDA, Pakistan Police and Higher Education Commission (HEC).

It is pertinent to mention that the ongoing 35th National Games will run until December 13 and will conclude with a star-studded closing ceremony at the National Bank Stadium here, which is expected to be graced by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.