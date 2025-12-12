Taylor Swift recalls biggest fear during Eras Tour rehearsals

Taylor Swift shared a glimpse into her thought process for Eras Tour

Taylor Swift might not look it, but she also has insecurities that she had to work around during her two-year-long Eras Tour.

The 35-year-old pop superstar opened up about her struggle with dancing during her Eras Tour docuseries, sharing how past criticism of her choreography has left her hesitant to move along with the backup dancers.

While introducing the talented choreographer, Mandy Moore, with whom she worked, the Fate of Ophelia hitmaker said, “Everybody’s got their things they’re good at. It’s taken me a really long time to be even fine at choreography.”

However, when the Grammy winner approached her friend Emma Stone for suggestions, she found her perfect collaborator, “Mandy [Moore] knows how to approach teaching me choreography from a lyrical perspective,” Swift shared in the second episode of the docuseries.

The Opalite songstress found a great rhythm working with the award-winning choreographer and even approached her again for her Fate of Ophelia music video, which was released this year.

While Swift found the lyrically aligned dance steps suitable for her, the other factor that kept her going was working with “a team of experts, and there’s something about that [that] keeps me on my game and focused and locked in.”

The Eras Tour performer quipped, “It’s one of the elements where that kind of pressure is a privilege, because they’re not messin’ up, so it better not be me!”

The recently released documentary focused on Swift’s journey of learning the dance and perfecting it with Moore.