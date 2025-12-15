Is Rob Reiner’s son Nick actually responsible for parents’ murder or is it just another disguise?

Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead at their Brentwood home on Sunday, December 14, in an apparent homicide.

Rob Reiner was 78 and his wife, Michele, was 68.

However, multiple sources have identified their son, Nick Reiner, as the perpetrator in what appears to be a murder-suicide at the family’s Brentwood estate.

The Hollywood filmmaker gave the industry many classics, including When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride, This is Spinal Tap, and Stand By Me.

Rob and Michelle were pronounced dead after firefighters responded to a medical aid call at their Chadbourne Avenue home.

Till now, authorities have only confirmed they are investigating an “apparent homicide,” PEOPLE and other outlets report that law enforcement agencies have identified Nick Reiner, 32, as a suspect.

Troubled history of Nick Reiner

Nick Reiner is among the four children of the couple.

Nick previously had spoken openly about his years-long addiction, which started in his early teens and led to periods of homelessness.

During a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, he explained cycling in and out of rehabilitation beginning around age 15, with his addiction that eventually led to him living on the streets in multiple states.

He said, “If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless.”

“I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas. I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun,” he added.

Nick’s relationship with father

Rob had attempted to channel Nick’s experiences into art. He co-wrote the semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie (2015), which Rob directed himself.

The film’s story revolved around a young man from a privileged background struggling with addiction and a fraught relationship with his political father.

At that time, Rob Reiner called the project his “most personal” film, while Nick acknowledged that working together helped him bridge emotional distance.

“We didn't bond a lot growing up,” Nick said of his childhood relationship with his famous father in 2016. The collaboration, he suggested, brought them closer.

Family statement and investigation

The Reiner family confirmed the deaths in a statement on Sunday, December 14, stating, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division is leading the investigation.

Officials have not released confirmation of the suspect’s identity or outlined the circumstances, citing the ongoing investigation.

As reported by TMZ and PEOPLE, the couple suffered wounds consistent with a knife attack.

Beside Nick, the couple is survived by their children Jake, Romy, and Tracy Reiner. Rob also has a daughter from his first marriage to Penny Marshall.