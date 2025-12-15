Shaheen Afridi taken off attack after high full tosses in BBL debut

Brisbane Heat's Shaheen Shah Afridi receives debut cap ahead of their BBL 15 match against Melbourne Renegades at the GMHBA Stadium in South Geelong on December 15, 2025. — Instagram/@BBL

Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi endured a disappointing Big Bash League (BBL) debut on Monday after he was removed from the bowling attack for delivering two high full tosses during the second match of the tournament between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades at the GMHBA Stadium.

The incident occurred in the 18th over of the Renegades' innings as Shaheen was brought back into the attack by captain Nathan McSweeney.

In his third over for the Heat, Shaheen faced Oliver Peake, who hit a six over deep midwicket. Earlier, the left-arm pacer bowled a low full toss, but Peake managed only a single.

The 25-year-old, presumably attempting to bowl a yorker, missed his mark and bowled a high full toss, which was deemed a no-ball over waist height by the on-field umpires, while Tim Seifert heaved it away wide of long-on and sprinted back for two to bring up his quickfire century.

Shaheen managed to nail in a perfect yorker on the free hit, allowing Seifert only a single by guiding it towards deep fine leg.

The Pakistani international lost his mark again and bowled another beamer, which was immediately called as another no-ball over waist height.

Peake attempted to guide it towards the third-man region by swaying away but missed it, while wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson also failed to collect the ball, which pitched just ahead of him, resulting in Peake and Seifert sneaking two runs off byes.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi was taken off attack by the on-field umpires for bowling two over-the-waist-height no-balls, bringing an end to his forgetful outing with the ball for Heat, who picked him as the first overseas pick in the BBL 15 players draft.

Shaheen started his spell by bowling the second over for the Heat and was smashed for two boundaries by Seifert, and thus went on to concede nine runs.

He was taken for 19 runs in his second over, with Seifert hitting a six and a four, while Peake struck a boundary.

As a result, Shaheen Shah Afridi returned dismal bowling figures of 0/43 in 2.5 overs on his BBL debut for Brisbane Heat.