Three children injured as Ferris wheel collapses in Sialkot

Police register case against owner and operator.

Children shifted to hospital after falling from ride.

DPO Sialkot suspends duty ASI for negligence.



Three children were injured after a Ferris wheel cabin broke in Kotli Loharan, Sialkot, with a disturbing video of the incident later emerging online.

Video footage of the incident, which occurred on Sunday, showed a cabin snapping mid-ride, leaving the children hanging from the swing's main structure.

At the time of the incident, two minor boys and a young girl were inside the cabin.

As the swing continued moving, the children could be heard screaming before they eventually fell to the ground, sustaining injuries.

It was revealed that the Ferris wheel had been installed without obtaining the required permission or no-objection certificate (NOC).

Police reached the scene and shifted the injured children to hospital and registered a case against the ride owner and operator, both of whom were arrested.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali took notice of the incident and suspended the district council enforcement officer and the assistant sub-inspector deployed on duty at the fair for negligence.

Saba also ordered the immediate sealing of the site, registration of a first information report (FIR) against those responsible.