Donald Trump Jr. announces engagement to socialite Bettina Anderson at White House event

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, is engaged to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

The couple confirmed the news on Monday night, December 15, in a surprise announcement at the White House holiday reception.

President Trump himself gave hints with initial public revelation, telling attendees, “They get along very well and they are just announcing through me that they’re getting married.”

He then called the couple to the podium.

The 47-year-old Trump Jr., appearing alongside his 38-year-old fiancée, expressed his joy stating, he was “at a loss for words” and thanked Anderson “for that one word, yes.”

Adding to the proposal he described the moment as nerve-wrecking, adding “its always a little bit rough. But she said yes, which is a big win for the end of the year.”

Who is Bettina Anderson, fiancée of Donald Trump Jr?

Anderson is the daughter of banker and philanthropist Harry Loy Anderson Jr and philanthropist Inger Anderson.

She was born in December 1986 and grew up in Palm Beach, Fla., where she continues to reside till today.

At the announcement of the engagement, her parents thanked First Lady Melania Trump for the White House decorations and called the engagement weekend “the most unforgettable weekend of my life.”

“I get to marry the love of my life and I feel…. the luckiest girl in the world,” she added.