Self-driving tech, AI to steal CES 2026's spotlight amid EV expansion slowdown

In the wake of artificial intelligence (AI) revitalising an industry which is grappling with slow progress, high costs, safety incidents, regulations and whatnot, autonomous driving technology is said to be stealing the show at CES 2026 in Las Vegas tomorrow (Jan 6).

With automakers pausing their electric vehicle (EV) plans to widen their revenue streams, countless auto suppliers and start-ups are ready to showcase their latest autonomous vehicle innovations including hardware and software.

Most likely announcements in this domain are partnerships aimed at reducing or completely eliminating the need for human drivers.

"This year, we will see an increased focus on AI and autonomy," stated C.J. Finn, U.S. automotive industry leader for PwC. He emphasised that the utilisation of AI to safely roll out driverless cars will be closely monitored. "The connectivity in autonomous technology will be front and centre."

Reuters reported that beyond the automotive sector, AI might even encompass robots, wearable gadgets, home devices, and health technology.

Which will be the top keynotes at CES 2026?

As the most prominent and widely demanded figures, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and AMD CEO Lisa Su will be the top speakers at CES 2026.

For those unaware, CES 2026 is one of the largest technology exhibitions in the US, which this year will run from January 6 to 9, and althoug it traditionally served as a launchpad for the latest in tech, it has now become a key venue for automakers debuting their EVs.