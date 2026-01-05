CES 2026's conference schedule: Find out when to watch keynotes from NVIDIA, AMD, Intel

CES 2026 is just a few hours away from taking the world by surprise on January 6, showcasing the latest innovations in technology. Before that happens, the show is to revolve around a long list of press conferences and keynotes from tech giants like NVIDIA, AMD, Intel and countless more.

The CES 2026 conference will officially kick off on Tuesday, January 6, but several major events are scheduled for the days leading up to it.

Schedule of CES 2026's conferences Jan 5

Below is the rundown detailing full schedule of CES 2026 conferences by LG, Nvidia, Hisense, Intel, Sony, AMD, Hyundai, Lego and Bosch on January 5:

LG : At 11 AM ET, LG will share its vision for enhancing daily life through "Affectionate Intelligence."

: At 11 AM ET, LG will share its vision for enhancing daily life through "Affectionate Intelligence." Bosch : Following LG, Bosch will present at 12 PM ET.

: Following LG, Bosch will present at 12 PM ET. Hisense : Scheduled for 1 PM ET, Hisense will showcase its latest innovations.

: Scheduled for 1 PM ET, Hisense will showcase its latest innovations. Lego : Also at 1 PM ET, Lego will make its first CES appearance.

: Also at 1 PM ET, Lego will make its first CES appearance. NVIDIA : At 4 PM ET, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a 90-minute presentation on the latest solutions driving innovation across industries.

: At 4 PM ET, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a 90-minute presentation on the latest solutions driving innovation across industries. Hyundai : Concurrently at 4 PM ET, Hyundai will focus on in-cabin car technology and robotics.

: Concurrently at 4 PM ET, Hyundai will focus on in-cabin car technology and robotics. Intel : At 6 PM ET, Intel will unveil its new Core Ultra Series 3 processors.

: At 6 PM ET, Intel will unveil its new Core Ultra Series 3 processors. Sony Honda Afeela: At 8 PM ET, this joint venture will provide updates on its electric vehicle.

Honda Afeela: At 8 PM ET, this joint venture will provide updates on its electric vehicle. AMD: Closing out the day at 9:30 PM ET, AMD CEO Lisa Su will discuss upcoming chip announcements.

On January 6, the day CES 2026 will eventually kick off, Lenovo will be the only participant to be hosting a confrerence at the world's most anticipated consumer electronics show. Here's what, how and when to watch on Jan 6 ahead of CES 2026's opening keynote:

Schedule of CES 2026's conferences Jan 6

Lenovo: At 8 PM ET, Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang will host the Tech World Conference, focusing on smarter AI technologies. Expectations are centred on a spate of information and exciting announcements from industry leaders throughout CES 2026.