CES 2026's conference schedule: Find out when to watch keynotes from NVIDIA, AMD, Intel

January 05, 2026
CES 2026 is just a few hours away from taking the world by surprise on January 6, showcasing the latest innovations in technology. Before that happens, the show is to revolve around a long list of press conferences and keynotes from tech giants like NVIDIA, AMD, Intel and countless more.
The CES 2026 conference will officially kick off on Tuesday, January 6, but several major events are scheduled for the days leading up to it.
Below is the rundown detailing full schedule of CES 2026 conferences by LG, Nvidia, Hisense, Intel, Sony, AMD, Hyundai, Lego and Bosch on January 5:
On January 6, the day CES 2026 will eventually kick off, Lenovo will be the only participant to be hosting a confrerence at the world's most anticipated consumer electronics show. Here's what, how and when to watch on Jan 6 ahead of CES 2026's opening keynote:
Lenovo: At 8 PM ET, Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang will host the Tech World Conference, focusing on smarter AI technologies. Expectations are centred on a spate of information and exciting announcements from industry leaders throughout CES 2026.